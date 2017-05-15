9-year-old Ohio boy's cocaine death investigated as homicide Read Story Associated Press
Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy as a possible homicide after tests showed the cause was acute cocaine toxicity. Marcus Lee Jr. died Dec. 26 after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance from his mother's home in Youngstown.
