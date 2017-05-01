9 condemned Ohio killers receive new ...

9 condemned Ohio killers receive new execution dates

A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for June court arguments over the state's lethal injection process: Ronald Phillips, sentenced to die for raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans, in Akron in 1993.

