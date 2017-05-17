64 guns seized from home of killer of...

64 guns seized from home of killer of police chief, 2 women

13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 13, 2017 photo, Amanda Patterson, left, of Pataskala, Ohio, says a prayer with her sons, Connor, 4, foreground, and Samuel, 2, at a makeshift memorial outside the Kirkersville Police Department in Kirkersville, Ohio. Kirkersville police chief Steven DiSario, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz and nurse Marlina Medrano were shot and killed Friday, by Medrano's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hartless, 43. Hartless was later found dead inside the nursing home where Medrano worked.

