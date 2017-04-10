Youngstown man on trial in triple kil...

Youngstown man on trial in triple killing, rape kills himself in jump from courthouse balcony

An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson fire that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouse. The Youngstown Vindicator reports a reporter from the newspaper watched 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. launch himself Monday morning from the balcony inside the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown.

