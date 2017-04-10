Youngstown man on trial in triple killing, rape kills himself in jump from courthouse balcony

An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson fire that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouse. The Youngstown Vindicator reports a reporter from the newspaper watched 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. launch himself Monday morning from the balcony inside the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown.

