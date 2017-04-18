Woman searching for cause of smoke di...

Woman searching for cause of smoke dies in Ohio house fire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Authorities say a woman died in a fire at her southwest Ohio home after she and her husband went looking for the source of the initial smoke. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze early Tuesday morning in Centerville, roughly 45 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... 17 hr NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Mon Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 16 Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Apr 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 Big Johnson 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC