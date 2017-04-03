Why did it take 4 months for John Glenn to be buried at Arlington?
On Thursday, former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, home to many of the nation's military heroes. But Glenn, the first American to orbit the planet, resisted the earth's pull to the very end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|9 hr
|gort
|1
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 4
|Superstar
|1
|2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
|Apr 2
|Easter
|1
|Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15)
|Mar 31
|gonnagetcha
|3
|Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance...
|Mar 26
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go...
|Mar 22
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC