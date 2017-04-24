US military: Ohio soldier killed in raid in Afghanistan
The U.S. military says a 23-year-old soldier from Ohio was among two Army Rangers killed in a raid in Afghanistan who may have died as the result of friendly fire. The Department of Defense said in a statement Friday that Cameron Thomas, of Kettering, in southwest Ohio, was killed in the raid Wednesday on an Islamic State compound in eastern Afghanistan.
