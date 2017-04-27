US adds Saudi ISIS leader to terror list - Ohio man arrested at...

US adds Saudi ISIS leader to terror l...

US adds Saudi ISIS leader to terror list

A leader of ISIS' affiliate in Saudi Arabia was designated as a terrorist on Thursday, according to the State Department. Mubarak Mohammad A Alotaibi, a 31-year-old Saudi citizen, was added as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" , which imposes sanctions on foreigners determined to have committed, or to pose a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals, national security, foreign policy or the economy of the United States.

