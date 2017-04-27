US adds Saudi ISIS leader to terror list - Ohio man arrested at...

A leader of ISIS' affiliate in Saudi Arabia was designated as a terrorist on Thursday, according to the State Department. Mubarak Mohammad A Alotaibi, a 31-year-old Saudi citizen, was added as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" , which imposes sanctions on foreigners determined to have committed, or to pose a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals, national security, foreign policy or the economy of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.