Two Tri-C West students named to All-Ohio Academic Team
Bruce Hyde and William Funk, both of Parma, were two of seven students from Cuyahoga Community College named to the All-Ohio Community College Academic Team, which comprises top students at the state's two-year schools. The All-Ohio Academic Team recognizes student excellence in academics, leadership and community service.
