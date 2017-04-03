Two Tri-C West students named to All-...

Two Tri-C West students named to All-Ohio Academic Team

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Bruce Hyde and William Funk, both of Parma, were two of seven students from Cuyahoga Community College named to the All-Ohio Community College Academic Team, which comprises top students at the state's two-year schools. The All-Ohio Academic Team recognizes student excellence in academics, leadership and community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... 1 hr Big Johnson 1
Pridestaff drug test 20 hr Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Sun Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Sun JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr 6 gort 1
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... Apr 5 They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 4 Superstar 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC