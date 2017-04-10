Trump-loving Ohio sheriff: 'Enough is...

Trump-loving Ohio sheriff: 'Enough is enough' - ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Butler County Sheriff and avid Donald Trump supporter Richard K. Jones on Friday lamented the influx of drugs from Mexico, suggesting, the bomb deployed Thursday "can be used on Mexican drug cartel." Jones, who pledged to vote for Trump as an Ohio elector last December, praised the president's decision to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, insisting, "The U.S.A. is back."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 404 not found 2
Pridestaff drug test Apr 9 Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Apr 9 Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC