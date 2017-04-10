Trump-loving Ohio sheriff: 'Enough is enough' - ...
Butler County Sheriff and avid Donald Trump supporter Richard K. Jones on Friday lamented the influx of drugs from Mexico, suggesting, the bomb deployed Thursday "can be used on Mexican drug cartel." Jones, who pledged to vote for Trump as an Ohio elector last December, praised the president's decision to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, insisting, "The U.S.A. is back."
