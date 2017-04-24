Treasurer accused of stealing $600,000 from Akron fire union

A treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 from his northeast Ohio firefighters union has been indicted on felony charges, including aggravated theft. The Akron union's president, Russ Brode, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the group had protections in place and an accounting review, but it relied on information from the now-jailed treasurer, Joseph Ruhlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.