Toy given to police officer as safety...

Toy given to police officer as safety talisman gets to Ohio

Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the stuffed moose dubbed "Mr. Moosey" has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.

