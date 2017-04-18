The Latest: Man sought in Cleveland F...

The Latest: Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing is dead

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Cleveland police said th... . A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... 1 hr NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Mon Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Sun Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Apr 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Apr 10 Big Johnson 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC