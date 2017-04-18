The Latest: Autopsy conducted on teen killed by hammer throw
A coroner has listed head trauma as the preliminary cause of death of a college student who died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track-and-field meet near Chicago. The DuPage County Coroner's office says in a news release that it reached the preliminary finding after conducting an autopsy on the body of 19-year-old Ethan Roser.
