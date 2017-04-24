Texas prosecutor drops Ohio man's col...

Texas prosecutor drops Ohio man's cold case murder charge

A prosecutor in Houston this week dismissed a murder charge against an Ohio man for a 1979 slaying in a city and state where he said he had never set foot until his extradition there last summer. Leon Dudley, 69, of South Euclid, and his attorney argued to authorities from the beginning that they had the wrong man.

