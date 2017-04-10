Teen accused in teena s fatal shooting in Ohio arrested
Police say a 17-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of an Ohio teen has been charged as a juvenile with murder and aggravated robbery. Toledo police say the teen arrested Friday in Collin Doyle's slaying is the fourth person charged in connection with the high school student's death.
