Teen accused in Ohio teena s fatal shooting pleads not guilty
A 17-year-old boy accused of firing the shots that killed one teen and wounded another has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and aggravated robbery in an Ohio juvenile court. The Blade in Toledo reports the suspect pleaded not guilty Monday in Toledo.
