Taron Vincent, a five-star DT from IM...

Taron Vincent, a five-star DT from IMG, announces commitment to Ohio State

17 hrs ago

Taron Vincent of Bradenton IMG, a five-star defensive tackle who took an unofficial visit to Ohio State this past week, announced on Twitter on Sunday evening that he's committing to the Buckeyes. Rated the No.

