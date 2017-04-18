Suspect in Ohio Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, police said. This Sunday, April 16, 2017 frame from video posted on Facebook shows Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland moments before being fatally shot.
