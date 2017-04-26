Sons of the American Legion host party for OVH residentsPinball...
Members of the Sons of the American Legion Fifth District held their annual pizza and bingo party for the residents of the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky on Saturday. A total of 31 volunteers, including Sons, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members, along with their relatives and friends, made the trip to OVH from the 10 counties in the Fifth District to thank and honor the residents for their service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|16 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|18 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC