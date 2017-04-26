Sons of the American Legion host party for OVH residentsPinball...

Sons of the American Legion host part...

Sons of the American Legion host party for OVH residents

Members of the Sons of the American Legion Fifth District held their annual pizza and bingo party for the residents of the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky on Saturday. A total of 31 volunteers, including Sons, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members, along with their relatives and friends, made the trip to OVH from the 10 counties in the Fifth District to thank and honor the residents for their service.

