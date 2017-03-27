Smith honored as champion for Ohio libraries -
State Representative Ryan Smith Wednesday received the Andrew Carnegie Award from the Ohio Library Council during the organization's legislative luncheon. The Andrew Carnegie Award is presented to a government official who has exhibited outstanding support of public libraries and their efforts to assure quality public library services to all Ohioans.
