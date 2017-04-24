School funding cap hits central Ohio districts hard, costs $890 million statewide

When the House rolled out its state budget changes last week, it included a $20 per pupil increase for charter schools and $6 more for private schools, compared to Gov. John Kasich's initial plan. But for Olentangy Schools, which is adding students faster than any district in the state, the House changes meant only $5.50 more per pupil by 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.