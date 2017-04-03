Scenes for movie starring Robert Redford to be shot in Ohio
Some scenes for a motion picture starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek and Casey Affleck are slated to be filmed in southwest Ohio. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports some scenes for "The Old Man and The Gun" are scheduled to be shot Tuesday in Bethel, about 35 miles east of Cincinnati.
