Report: Ohio lags in nursing home inspections
A newspaper reports that Ohio is among the U.S. states with the worst records for keeping up with nursing home inspections. The Plain Dealer of Cleveland cites records it obtained showing that a key deadline for inspecting nursing homes hasn't been met since fiscal year 2011.
