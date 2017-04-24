Prosecutor: Suspect in fire that kill...

Prosecutor: Suspect in fire that killed 2 firefighters

Prosecutors say a building owner on trial in the deaths of two Ohio firefighters set the deadly fire to collect insurance money. They say 64-year-old Ray Abou-Arab had filed for bankruptcy two years before the 2014 fire in Toledo and that he was deep in debt.

