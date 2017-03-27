Proposed bill designed to protect Ohi...

Proposed bill designed to protect Ohioans with disabilities

15 hrs ago

Two lawmakers are proposing a voluntary registry for Ohioans with autism and communication impairments as an informational tool to help police who might encounter them. Cleveland.com reports House Bill 115 was prompted by recent cases in Ohio where drivers with autism were mistakenly arrested for driving under the influence after failing field sobriety tests.

