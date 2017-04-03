President Donald Trump could hurt his Appalachian Ohio base: Thomas Suddes
Appalachia Ohio helped Donald Trump capture the White House. But for whatever reason, Trump's proposed federal budget would abolish the Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal agency that since the 1960s has helped spur economic development and community improvements in parts of Ohio and 11 other states -- and throughout West Virginia.
