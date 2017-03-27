Population of Mid-Ohio Valley stays flat

Population of Mid-Ohio Valley stays flat

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Though recent U.S. Census numbers show flat population growth in the Mid-Ohio Valley, local officials say they believe the number of outgoing young adults is being matched by inbound retirees, lessening the blow. While younger adults may leave to pursue career opportunities, older generations are in search of a quiet life and closer access to health care, said Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Director Jim Black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio officials encouraged by police standards p... Sat Big Johnson 1
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) Fri gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
News Marketplace notes (Feb '08) Mar 21 Great pharrt 2
News Looking for Clues From a 2005 Special Election ... Mar 20 SirPrize 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC