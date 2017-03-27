Population of Mid-Ohio Valley stays flat
Though recent U.S. Census numbers show flat population growth in the Mid-Ohio Valley, local officials say they believe the number of outgoing young adults is being matched by inbound retirees, lessening the blow. While younger adults may leave to pursue career opportunities, older generations are in search of a quiet life and closer access to health care, said Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Director Jim Black.
