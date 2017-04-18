Police: slain dog may hold clues to killing of Ohio couple
Investigators say a slain dog could hold clues to the shooting deaths at a Cleveland car dealership of the couple who owned the business. Investigators haven't made any arrests in the deaths of Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola, who were found April 14 by their 19-year-old son.
