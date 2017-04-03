Police capture last of three escaped ...

Police capture last of three escaped prisoners in Southeast Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The last of three prisoners who escaped a community-based corrections facility in southeast Ohio last weekend has been captured after a chase. Police in Delaware, north of Columbus, say officers found 29-year-old Troy Byrd after someone reported he was riding in a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Tue Superstar 1
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Apr 2 Easter 1
News Ohio VA clinic amid 75 with highest care-delay ... (Apr '15) Mar 31 gonnagetcha 3
News Republican John Kasich leads charge for balance... Mar 26 Hillary got thumped 4
News US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio go... Mar 22 They cannot kill ... 1
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC