Police capture last of three escaped prisoners in Southeast Ohio
The last of three prisoners who escaped a community-based corrections facility in southeast Ohio last weekend has been captured after a chase. Police in Delaware, north of Columbus, say officers found 29-year-old Troy Byrd after someone reported he was riding in a vehicle.
