Pit bull mauls Ohio man to death, reports say
A pit bull broke free from a chain at a home and attacked a man in an alley, mauling him to death, reports say. A person who called 911 said Maurice Brown, 60, could be heard screaming "Jesus, help me, help me" as the dog mauled Brown at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press reports .
