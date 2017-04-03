Payton Wilson, a four-star LB who jus...

Payton Wilson, a four-star LB who just visited Ohio State, includes Buckeyes in final cut

10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Four-star linebacker Payton Wilson of Hillsborough Orange took an unofficial visit to Ohio State a few weeks ago that basically cemented the Buckeyes a spot in his final four. Wilson told cleveland.com after his visit that he knew he was going to release a final four soon, but wasn't sure who was going to make the list.

