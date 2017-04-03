Ohio's taxes ranked, home sales in Cuyahoga County, Indians opening day lineups, OSU in the NBA: ...
Taxes in Ohio compared to other states, recent home sales data and opening day lineups for the Cleveland Indians were part of Numbers in the News this Week at cleveland.com/datacentral. * With tax deadline day fast approaching, separate reports were released ranking the taxes Ohioans pay in comparison to other states.
