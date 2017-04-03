Ohio's taxes ranked, home sales in Cu...

Ohio's taxes ranked, home sales in Cuyahoga County, Indians opening day lineups, OSU in the NBA: ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Taxes in Ohio compared to other states, recent home sales data and opening day lineups for the Cleveland Indians were part of Numbers in the News this Week at cleveland.com/datacentral. * With tax deadline day fast approaching, separate reports were released ranking the taxes Ohioans pay in comparison to other states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test 6 hr Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... 11 hr Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 12 hr JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Thu gort 1
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... Apr 5 They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 4 Superstar 1
News 2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated Apr 2 Easter 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC