Ohio's State Departments Meet With Sandusky Residents Leading Up to "State of the State"

13 hrs ago

Ohio's state government is reaching outside Columbus as Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his annual State of the State speech tomorrow in Sandusky. This is the sixth time Kasich has moved the governor's State of the State speech out of Columbus.

