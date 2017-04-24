Ohio's spending on opioid addiction treatment drugs Vivitrol and Suboxone spikes, spurs...
Judges, doctors and lawmakers on the front lines of the opioid addiction crisis have a problem: Three types of medications are available to help the estimated 200,000 Ohioans struggling to recover from addiction and yet there are no clear answers as to which, if any, drug works best. The skyrocketing demand for treatment has spurred competition among drugmakers for a piece of the growing market, which in Ohio is worth well over $100 million a year in public money alone.
