Ohio zoo euthanizes 29-year-old polar bear that had cancer
In this Nov. 19, 2012, file photo, polar bear Aurora, right, a female, gets acquainted with Nanuq, a male, during their first 24 hours together at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said it has euthanized Nanuq on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer with limited treatment options.
