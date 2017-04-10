Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recor...

Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Finney entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian Regional Commission: Essential or e... Mon 404 not found 2
Pridestaff drug test Sun Djh16 2
Fox and Republicans are Dying very Fast; Becaus... Sun Jen Hayden 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Sun JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr 6 gort 1
News Growing Amazon operations already employing mor... Apr 5 They cannot kill ... 9
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 4 Superstar 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC