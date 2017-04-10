Ohio woman charged with raping, robbing taxi driver
An Ohio woman is being charged with raping and robbing a male taxi driver as an accomplice held the driver at knifepoint, according to The Smoking Gun . Police said Brittany Carter, 23, and two black males, one identified as 20-year-old Cory Jackson, called for a cab back on January 28 at the TownePlace Suites hotel.
