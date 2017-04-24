Ohio surpasses W.Va. for natural gas production
Ohio has overtaken West Virginia to become the nation's sixth-largest natural gas producer, according to a new report by the Energy Information Administration. The Columbus Dispatch has reported that companies produced nearly 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas last year in Ohio compared with 1 trillion cubic feet in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC