Ohio studenta s family sues the man charged with killing her
The family of a slain Ohio college student who disappeared while bicycling is suing the suspect charged in the potential death penalty case. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday by Sierah Joughin's family seeks unspecified damages from James Worley, of rural Delta.
