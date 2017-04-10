Ohio State football: 3 defensive linemen to watch in the Buckeyes spring game
One of the more interesting topics we discussed on one of our recent editions of Buckeye Talk -- our Ohio State podcast you should subscribe to -- was how Urban Meyer was going to get Nick Bosa on the field as much as possible. The Buckeyes return their entire starting defensive line from last year, Bosa and have a collection of experienced and talented players behind them.
