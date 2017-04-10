Ohio Sires stakes nominations up
The OSS series features four $40,000 legs per division-divided by age, gait and gender-and eight $250,000 Championships, along with eight $50,000 consolation events. In the freshman pacing ranks, 229 colts and 193 fillies have been nominated.
