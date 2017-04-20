Ohio Prosecutor Wants Boy Charged in Slaying Tried as Adult
A prosecutor wants a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's girlfriend tried as an adult. Champaign County's prosecutor says he has asked a judge to transfer the case from juvenile to adult court because of the seriousness and "deliberate and premeditated nature" of the alleged offenses.
