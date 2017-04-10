Ohio police searching for suspects in...

Ohio police searching for suspects in nightclub shooting

Authorities in Ohio are interviewing victims to identify suspects in connection with the shooting of a Columbus club that left nine wounded early Sunday. An argument sparked gunfire at the J&R Party Hall on Cleveland Avenue where five women and four men were shot shortly after 3:00 a.m., police said.

