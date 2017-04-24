Ohio police: Dog that fatally mauled man is later shot dead
Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Lt. Mark Ponichtera says police found the man being attacked in an alley.
