Ohio mom says teen sitter is responsible for baby's death
A northeast Ohio woman alleges a teenage caretaker is responsible for the death of her infant son, and police say a juvenile suspect is under investigation in the homicide case. Jovan Cooper, of Lorain, tells WEWS-TV the teen looks after her children while she works overnight.
