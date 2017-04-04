Ohio Materials Marketplace to find reuse and recycle...

Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler was in Sandusky Tuesday to announce the launch of a new online service whereby Ohio businesses, not-for-profits and government organizations can advertise and acquire potentially useful products and materials that might otherwise be destined for disposal in landfills. The new Ohio Materials Marketplace is a free online platform allowing these organizations to connect and find solutions to material reuse and recycling needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.