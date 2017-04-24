Ohio man sues police; report says he struck, kicked officers
A northern Ohio man's lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force says he spent seven days in a hospital after he was arrested last year. Cody Jones says officers in Elyria slammed him against a cruiser, tackled him and fired a stun gun last April.
