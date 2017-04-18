Ohio man pleads not guilty in killing...

Ohio man pleads not guilty in killing of his baby sona s mom

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his infant son and abducting her stepmother and the child has pleaded not guilty in the potential death penalty case. Twenty-seven-year-old James Ramey, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty Thursday on 22 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08) 3 hr Betty 86
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... Apr 18 NAFTA eh 1
News Ohio town to charge overdose survivors with 'in... Apr 17 Boom 2
Prince Hall Freemasons Apr 16 Lightone 1
News Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal... Apr 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what ... Apr 12 Sassy 3 1
News Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for ad... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,448 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC