Ohio man pleads not guilty in killing of his baby sona s mom
An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his infant son and abducting her stepmother and the child has pleaded not guilty in the potential death penalty case. Twenty-seven-year-old James Ramey, of Toledo, pleaded not guilty Thursday on 22 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping.
