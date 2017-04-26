Ohio man accused of impersonating officer, giving kids jail tours
A man has been accused of taking children in handcuffs to tour an Ohio county jail and courthouse while wearing a police uniform. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Christopher S. Hendon claimed he was part of a police program that gives kids prison tours to scare them off from committing crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|9 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Judges order Denny Ross retrial (Jan '08)
|Apr 21
|Betty
|86
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|Apr 18
|NAFTA eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC